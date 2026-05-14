TV presenter and lawyer Serwaa Amihere delighted fans with a throwback photo of herself and her sister as young flower girls, captioned with an affectionate message

The GHOne TV host playfully challenged followers to guess which of the two girls in the childhood image was her and which was her sister, Maame

The nostalgic post sparked warm reactions online, with many fans gushing over the siblings' adorable younger selves and close bond

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Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere sparked reactions on social media after sharing a childhood photo of her with her sister, Maame.

Serwaa Amihere Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Sister Maame, Ghanaians Gush

Source: Instagram

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Serwaa Amihere grabbed attention with an image showing her as a child, with her sister beside her.

The duo was dressed flamboyantly and identically, with white tops sporting a floral design, black skirts and with tiaras on their heads.

They happily smiled as they looked into the camera and posed for their photograph.

Serwaa Amihere shared the image and juxtaposed it with one of them as grown-ups, showing them smartly dressed, with Serwaa currently working as a lawyer and popular media personality, while her sister runs the elite brand Oh My Hair!

The GhOne TV media personality captioned the photo with a message celebrating their bond as sisters and asked if fans could tell them apart as children.

"Always my sister, Forever my best friend.. @mamiohmyhair. Can you guess which one is Mami or me? NB: we were professional flower girls back then..😂," she wrote.

The Instagram photo of Serwaa Amihere and her sister as children is below.

Fans gush over Amihere sisters photo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the throwback photo of Serwaa Amihere and her sister as children.

official_dacoster said:

"Definitely you on the left and Maame on the right 😁❤️."

mrsokyeame wrote:

"Awww, too cute 😍😍😍😍."

sellygalley commented:

"Your head is the bigger one ☝🏼 on the left."

chizzlebae said:

"Your smiling nose gave you away😂❤️😍."

ivys_kitchenette_

"OMG, you are sisters? And for some reason, I follow both of you without knowing you are sisters!! You girls, you are fireeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Keep shining, beauties."

Source: YEN.com.gh