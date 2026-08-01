The first daughter of lawyer and former MP Adjoa Sarfo Kantanka turned heads at her late grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka's dote yie ceremony

A video of the young woman at the funeral went viral on July 31, 2026, as Ghanaians gushed over her beauty and composure

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration, with many noting her striking resemblance to her mother

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The first daughter of former Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo stole the spotlight at a dote yie of the late Apostle Professor Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka.

The pretty young lady, who resembles her gorgeous, famous mother and outstanding politician, looked classy in a red two-piece ensemble to pay her late respect to her late grandfather.

Adjoa Safo's pretty first daughter turns heads with her look at the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral on July 31, 2026. Photo credit: @capitalaccramedia.

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Safo's daughter trends at Kantanka's funeral

The clip, shared by Capital Accra Media on July 31, 2026, featured lawyer Adwoa Safo Kantanka's pretty daughter as she served mourners and family members at her late grandfather's funeral.

The wealthy heiress completed her simple yet classy look with a black headscarf to signify how she has been deeply affected by the passing of her grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The video has gone viral almost immediately, with many Ghanaians transfixed not only by the solemnity of the moment but also by the young woman's poise, beauty, and warmth throughout the ceremony.

The Facebook video of Adwoa Safo's first daughter at the late Apostle Kwadwo Kantanka's funeral is below:

Reactions as Adwoa Safo's daughter attends funeral

Many commenters were quick to point out a strong family resemblance, with one user noting that she looks very much like her mother. YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of comments from viewers who reacted to the footage.

@Abigail Oppong wrote:

"Is she PHD man Daughter,?? I mean Ken"

@Se Rious said:

"Do you guys know how it feels to be body shamed? Be sensitivě kakra wae."

@Nana Yaw Amoakohene asked:

"Is that Ken's daughter?"

@Lordina Osei Bonsu commented:

"She looks like her mum"

@Adusei Nkrumah Johnson added:

"I even posted her on my social media platforms She is beautiful indeed."

The TikTok video of Adwoa Safo arriving at her father's funeral is below:

Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka's Legacy

Apostle Professor Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka was one of Ghana's most celebrated inventors and industrialists, widely known as the founder of Kantanka Automobile Company.

His passing marked a significant loss for the country, and his funeral drew considerable public attention.

For his family, the occasion was a moment of grief and tribute, with his granddaughter's presence at the ceremony drawing admiration from viewers who stumbled upon the footage online.

The Facebook video of Akofena Kwadwo Safo Jnr at the late Kantanka's funeral is below:

Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts after Kantanka's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akofena, who did not attend the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, which was held at Gomoa Mpota and the Black Star Square.

Kwadwo Safo Jr. and the patrilineal family had requested a court injunction to prevent his sister Adwoa Safo from organising the ceremony.

On that day, Kwadwo Safo Jr. posted a Bible verse about controlling anger on Instagram.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh