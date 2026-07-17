Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei appeared on Okay FM on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to share a prophecy about Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus

The prophet warned that A-Plus faces massive sabotage in the run-up to the 2028 general elections unless he begins his groundwork early

The prophecy arrived days after Kwame A-Plus sparked widespread backlash over harsh remarks he directed at a constituent over Accra floods

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has issued a stark political warning to Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus, predicting that a well-coordinated effort to unseat the independent lawmaker will emerge in the build-up to the 2028 general elections.

Telvin Sowah Adjei drops a deep prophecy about Kwame A-plus after a harsh comment to a constituent over the Accra flood. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Kwame A-Plus

Source: Facebook

The prophecy was delivered during an interview on Okay FM on Thursday, July 16, 2026, just days after A-Plus found himself at the centre of a public storm over comments he made to a constituent during a heated exchange over Accra Floods — an incident that reignited debate about how elected officials conduct themselves with the people they serve.

Prophet Telvin's warning to Kwame A-Plus

Despite the controversy swirling around the MP, Prophet Telvin was openly complimentary about A-Plus' character, describing him as a genuine and straightforward individual.

"But then, all in all, Kwame A-Plus is straightforward. It's not a joke. I like people that are real because I don't like games and monkey business," the prophet said.

However, that admiration came hand in hand with a sobering forecast.

Prophet Telvin warned that A-Plus' toughest political test still lies ahead, with 2028 set to bring "massive sabotage" against the MP if he fails to act now.

The prophet urged A-Plus to begin engaging his constituents immediately rather than waiting for the election season to heat up, insisting that last-minute mobilisation would not be enough to hold off the challenges coming his way.

"I will tell him that if he has anything to do from December, he should start his groundwork early. Everybody will be bought in ways beyond imagination," Prophet Telvin claimed.

Beyond the political machinery warning, Prophet Telvin claimed he had received a spiritual indication that what currently sits in Kwame A-Plus' hands risked being transferred to someone else entirely should the MP delay in fortifying his position.

He repeatedly invoked the phrase "the early bird catches the worm" to drive home the urgency, framing early preparation as the MP's best and perhaps only defence against what he described as an organised campaign to remove him from parliament.

The prophecy adds a fresh dimension to an already turbulent week for the Gomoa Central MP, whose exchange with a constituent drew criticism from across the political spectrum and raised fresh questions about the relationship between legislators and those they represent.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei is below.

Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Mahama government

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei released a new video revisiting his earlier prophecy about threats facing President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

The prophet claimed the sabotage he previously warned about is still ongoing and urged Ghanaians and government officials to remain alert.

Source: YEN.com.gh