Prophet Telvin shared the prophecy during an interview on Okay FM on July 16, 2026

He predicted a ministerial reshuffle that will remove two ministers and result in three new appointments

The prophet warned that one minister will pass accidentally, mirroring a recent incident

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Prophet Telvin has issued a fresh prophecy about Ghana's government, warning that a ministerial reshuffle is imminent and that another minister will lose their life in an accident.

Prophet Telvin warns of an imminent ministerial reshuffle in Ghana, predicting two ministers' removal and one accidental death. Image credit: nanaromeowelewele/Instagram, @fabsenbln/X

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on July 16, 2026, the prophet said he foresaw two ministers being removed from their positions.

He added that while three new ministers would eventually be brought in, one of the ministers would not leave through a reshuffle alone.

"There will be a shuffle; two ministers will be out of position. Another minister will go in the same process, the same way as the the recent accident, but in a different operation. They will have to bring three new ministers," Prophet Telvin said.

He appeared to draw a direct parallel to the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including Ghana's Defence Minister Omane Boamah.

Although he never mentioned names, the prophecy implies that a sitting minister will similarly perish in an accident, creating a third ministerial vacancy in total.

Prophet Telvin's warning to ministers

Rather than withhold the vision, the prophet chose to make it public as a call to action.

He urged those in government to turn to prayer before the predicted event unfolds.

"They should pray. Get closer to your God," he said.

The Instagram post below captures young Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei as he explains his doom prophecy about three ministers in Ghana.

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's prophecy

The prophecy drew swift responses on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to the gravity of the message.

noro_bale said:

"Eiii."

lorelle_ink said:

"Hmm."

about_ghana said:

"Again?"

pacsetter7999 said:

"Always prophesying doom hmmmm."

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

Source: YEN.com.gh