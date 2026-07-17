Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei released a new video revisiting his earlier prophecy about threats facing President John Dramani Mahama's administration

The prophet claimed the sabotage he previously warned about is still ongoing and urged Ghanaians and government officials to remain alert

Telvin Sowah Adjei's latest comments have sparked fresh debate on social media about the role of prophecy in Ghana's political discourse

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has returned to the public eye with a fresh warning, claiming that the sabotage he once prophesied against President John Dramani Mahama's government is far from over.

Prophet Telvin Sowah speaks on an alleged sabotage against the Mahama government in a new prophecy. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

In a video that has been widely shared online, the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy revisited a prophecy he made earlier regarding the current administration, insisting that what he foresaw is actively playing out.

He called on Ghanaians and those in positions of authority to sit up and take notice.

Prophet Telvin was direct in tying his latest remarks to his prior predictions, stating,

"I told you earlier that in the Mahama government, there's going to be sabotage. We are witnessing a lot of it."

He pressed the point further, urging relevant authorities to act:

"I want everybody to be awake. They should get up again and go back. The sabotage is still ongoing."

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's political prophecies

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei stopped short of naming any individuals or groups he believes are involved in the alleged undermining of the NDC government.

His warning was broad, directed at the general public and those in leadership rather than any specific targets.

The statement has reignited debate on social media, with some Ghanaians viewing it as a credible spiritual caution, while others criticised him.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei delivering the prophecy is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah's Mahama government prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Telvin Adjei Sowah shared the prophecy about Mahama's government.

@Scents by Agisante wrote:

"We are tired of your prophecies. Every government is sabotaged, so this is not news."

@Zig wrote:

"You failed your football prophecy, so please don't waste our time with politics."

@Obisi wrote:

"Who will sabotage whom? It's a local derby. Just allow them."

@Godfred Opoku wrote:

"The president is not doing well, but you are telling him to wake up. Wake up and go where?"

@Awudza Bada wrote:

"Stop playing with our intelligence."

@Adjei wrote:

"NDC pastors. Some pastors are now regretting supporting this government. I don't know why you think this government is working. It is something we don't comprehend."

@Picky wrote:

"The World Cup is over. Another strategy to stay relevant."

Telvin Sowah's breaking the 8 prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah dropped a spiritual message for the ruling NDC government concerning their place in future elections.

The celebrated Ghanaian clergyman claimed the National Democratic Congress would be the only political party to break the eight.

Source: YEN.com.gh