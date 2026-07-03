Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah appeared on Okay FM on July 2 to share his prophetic insight on Ghana's Round of 32 World Cup clash against Colombia

The man of God declined to publicly reveal a scoreline or winner but hinted at an optimistic outcome, saying he had sealed off all access to goalscoring in the spiritual realm

Prophet Telvin previously faced backlash after his third group stage prediction appeared to have failed, having correctly called the first two results

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has shared an optimistic prophetic insight into Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown with Colombia after the controversy that followed his group stage predictions.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah boldly prophesies about Ghana's World Cup Round of 32 game against Colombia. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Odd Andersen/ Julian Finney/ Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Thursday, July 2, the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy said he was actively working on the game in the spiritual realm but had no intention of sharing detailed forecasts with the general public again.

"We have prayed for the coach that God should give him wisdom, just as Solomon pleaded with God for wisdom. That wisdom of Solomon is what we have prayed for the coach. Because as for Colombia they are not like Portugal, they are not a surprising team, they are our coequals.

"We have cleared the time, I am working, I have sealed off all access to goalscoring. However, I am done publicly giving scorelines or who will win or who will lose. I only communicate that to the prominent people who need to know," he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophetic insight on Ghana v Colombia is below.

Prophet Telvin's group stage prophecy saga

The shift in approach followed a bruising experience during Ghana's group stage campaign. Prophet Telvin boldly predicted the Black Stars' three group games would finish 1-0, 0-0 and 1-0.

The first two results landed perfectly, earning him widespread praise and significant attention across Ghana. The third prediction, however, did not come to pass, and the backlash was swift.

In the aftermath, Telvin Sowah explained that he had revised the scoreline for Ghana's final group game following requests from prominent Ghanaians and senior prophets within the religious community.

He also took the opportunity to caution the public against treating his pronouncements as gambling tips.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking against using his prophecies for gambling is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah's Ghana vs Colombia prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesying about the outcome of Ghana vs Colombia at the 2026 World Cup.

N A said:

"Interviewer: Columbia vrs Ghana, how do you see it? Answer: "BlllabausbsjHabsbdksbsksbsnsms ahajajsndndndndnjdhdbsuahabdkeishxbxbdkdjdjdndmdkdidjdjdndbavausbsbdlddhababxmclfjwhajsiskdjdldlddbsmakauahsnsdddndkdid aden?"

Apostle Josh wrote:

"Sometimes keeping mute is also an anointing."

Nana commented:

"There are 4 goals in the game. Columbia 3:1 Ghana."

Cameroonian Prophet Perez Ndi shares spiritual guidance with the Ghana Black Stars team ahead of the Colombia game. Image credit: Richard Sellers, Luke Hales/Getty Images, @perezndi/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Senegalese prophet predicts Ghana vs Colombia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Cameroonian prophet predicted the outcome of Ghana's 2026 World Cup game against Colombia.

Prophet Perez Ndi gained renown after he correctly predicted Senegal's defeat to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 32.

Source: YEN.com.gh