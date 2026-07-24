A close-up video of Okyeame Quophi and actress Doreen Kumangtun, known as Awelama, lying together indoors has surfaced online

The clip has raised eyebrows given that Quophi has been married to Stacy Amoateng for over 20 years

Fans have been left speculating, though checks suggest the two may have filmed the scene for a TV series they share

A video of media personality and musician Okyeame Quophi in what appears to be a cosy and affectionate moment with actress and media personality Doreen Kumangtun, popularly known as Awelama, has set Ghanaian social media alight.

Okyeame Kwame sparks a rumour about his marriage to Stacy Amoateng with a cosy video with actress, Awelama. Photo source: @quophiokyeame, @awelama

Source: Instagram

The clip, which surfaced on July 24, 2026, was shared by Awelama and shows the pair lying close together in what looks like a bedroom setting.

Filmed in a selfie style with a romantic song playing softly in the background, the two appear relaxed and playful, with the lady caressing Quophi's head.

The TikTok username "@awelama1" was visible as a watermark throughout the video. Playing in the background was D'banj's Fall In Love.

"Thanks so much for always being there for me. I really appreciate you," she captioned.

Quophi's 20-Year marriage to Stacy Amoateng

The footage has drawn particular attention because Quophi has been in a long-standing marriage with television executive Stacy Amoateng, a union of over two decades.

Many who came across the video immediately began questioning what the clip might mean, with some suggesting the couple could have separated, while others called for calm before concluding.

YEN.com.gh found that Okyeame Quophi and Doreen Kumangtun have been working together on a TV series called Mr and Mrs Mills, and the video may capture a scene from that production rather than a real-life moment.

No confirmation has been provided by either party regarding the context of the footage.

Watch the TikTok video that has sparked the speculation below:

Who are Okyeame Quophi and Awelama?

Okyeame Quophi is one of Ghana's recognisable media figures, with a career spanning music and broadcasting.

His wife, Stacy Amoateng, is equally prominent, known for her work in television and as a motivational figure.

Doreen Kumangtun, better known by her stage name Awelama, is an actress and media personality who has built a following through her work in Ghanaian film and television.

The shared professional project between Quophi and Awelama gives the video an alternative reading, but given the warmth and closeness on display, many online observers have found it difficult to view the footage purely through a professional lens.

Reactions to Okyeame Kwame and Awelama's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Spendynice said:

"Stacy, you have a missed call wai."

AfiyaAdom said:

"Is this not Okyeame Kofi Stacey Amoateng's husband or my eyes, please? I come in peace. Don't tell me to mind my business🙏😂."

Ekuwa Dogbe said:

"Men so it’s true he threw more than 20 years away."

Hubby’s Favorite ❤️ said:

"As a married woman, take care of urself cos no man is worth dying for😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh