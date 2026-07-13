Kwame A-Plus criticised Ken Ofori-Atta during a Neat FM interview, urging the former finance minister to return to Ghana and face the law

A-Plus used Abu Trica's extradition to the US as an example, arguing the social media figure was willing to defend himself in court

The outspoken MP also questioned how Ofori-Atta's Bible-quoting budget speeches squared with the corruption allegations now facing him

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as Kwame A-Plus, has gone after former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the wake of social media personality Abu Trica's extradition to the United States, calling on the embattled ex-minister to stop evading accountability and appear before Ghanaian authorities.

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame A-plus blasts Ken Ofori-Atta over the OSP case after Abu Trica was extradited to the US on July 9, 2026. image credit: A-Plus, Ken Ofori-Atta, Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

The Gomoa Central MP made the remarks during an interview on Neat FM, drawing a direct comparison between Abu Trica's willingness to submit to the legal process and what he described as Ofori-Atta's flight from justice.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared Ofori-Atta wanted in connection with corruption and procurement-related investigations.

"Nice man Ken Ofori-Atta should learn from Abu Trica and face the law over the allegations against him. Abu Trica has been extradited and is going to defend himself. He is going to prove himself in court, but an old man like Ken Ofori-Atta is running," A-Plus said.

A-Plus invokes NDC bail stance

A-Plus also brought the current administration's position on bail into his argument. He noted that the NDC government has consistently maintained that bail should not function as a form of punishment, pointing to the cases of former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority Gifty Oware-Mensah and others who have been granted bail while their legal matters proceed.

"The NDC government has stated that bail shouldn't be a punishment, and so the likes of Gifty Oware and others are on bail and go to court as and when the need arises," he stated.

He went on to question why Ofori-Atta had not returned to face the allegations if he had nothing to hide.

Kwame A-Plus also took aim at the former minister's habit of opening budget presentations in Parliament with Scripture, suggesting those public displays of piety sat awkwardly alongside the charges now levelled against him.

"Ken Ofori-Atta always started his budget speeches in Parliament with Bible verses, but in the end, it was all lies," he added.

The comments have since ignited debate online, with some Ghanaians siding with A-Plus on the principle that public officials must make themselves available to the courts, while others argued the two cases involve fundamentally different legal circumstances and jurisdictions.

Abu Trica is expected to face proceedings in the United States following his extradition, while Ofori-Atta remains wanted by the OSP.

The X video of Kwame A-Plus blasting Ken Ofori-Atta is below:

Ken Ofori-Atta detained by US ICE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta was under investigation by the US ICE over issues related to his immigration status.

He is in the US on health grounds amid controversy over his alleged involvement in corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh