The Nsuta Circuit Court granted bail to the Ghanaian presenter Okatakyie Afrifa and six co-accused on Friday, July 17, 2026

The journalist faces charges linked to the alleged disruption of the NPP Afigya Sekyere East Constituency Executive Elections

Okatakyie Afrifa's bail was set at GH¢100,000 with three sureties, while his six co-accused were each granted GH¢50,000 bail

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Journalist Kwame Afrifa Mensah, widely known as Okatakyie Afrifa, has been released on bail after appearing before the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti Region.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is granted GH¢100,000 Bail after his recent court appearance. Image credit: Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Source: Facebook

His Lordship Simon Nkatiah Gagah delivered the ruling on Friday, July 17, 2026, granting the 43-year-old bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.

The conditions attached require three sureties, at least one of whom must be a government employee earning no less than GH¢4,000 per month.

Six other accused persons appeared alongside Okatakyie Afrifa and were each granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

Who Are Okatakyie Afrifa's Co-Accused?

The six individuals facing charges together with Okatakyie Afrifa are Osman Awuni, 44, a driver; Kwabena Tsikata, 36, a private investigator; Bashiru Salifu, also known as Tinny, 39, an electrician; Kofi Antwi, 42, a driver; Paul Kofi Mensah, 41, a driver; and Simon Ndana, 27, also a driver.

All seven are connected to the alleged disruption of the New Patriotic Party's Afigya Sekyere East Constituency Executive Elections, an incident that drew considerable public and media attention in the days leading up to the court appearance.

The bail ruling comes after Okatakyie Afrifa's arrest triggered a wave of discussion within political circles and on social media.

All seven accused persons are expected to satisfy the conditions of their release and return for subsequent court appearances as the case progresses.

The matter remains firmly before the court.

The X post announcing Okatakyie's bail is below:

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's macho accomplice speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man arrested alongside media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah made claims about how he and several others arrived at the venue of the New Patriotic Party’s constituency executive elections in Afigya Sekyere East.

He indicated that the media personality had brought them there.

Source: YEN.com.gh