A man arrested alongside media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has made claims about how he and several others arrived at the venue of the New Patriotic Party’s constituency executive elections in Afigya Sekyere East.

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Okatakyie Afrifa’s alleged recruit confesses to police in viral video. Image credit: Bongo Ideas, Ghpage, Okatakyie Afrifa

Source: UGC

The unidentified man was questioned while being transported in the back of a police pickup truck following disturbances at the voting centre on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

In footage circulating on social media, the detainee alleged that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah brought him and other members of the group to the election venue.

He further claimed that they travelled from Kenyasi and had been accommodated at Agona before heading to the voting centre.

The man said:

“Okatakyie was the one who brought us here to the voting centre. We are about 15 in number. He accommodated us at Agona, and we are from Kenyasi”

Detainee details alleged Okatakyie Afrifa's arrangement

The detainee’s comments have attracted attention online as questions continue to be raised about the events that led to the confrontation and subsequent arrests.

According to his account, the group numbered approximately 15 people and had travelled from Kenyasi before staying at Agona.

However, he did not explain why they were brought to the constituency or what role they were expected to play at the voting centre.

His claims have also not been independently verified, and the police have yet to publicly confirm the identities of all those arrested or provide a detailed account of their alleged involvement.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was reportedly arrested after confusion and violence disrupted the NPP’s Afigya Sekyere East Constituency executive elections in the Ashanti Region.

Watch the Instagram video of his accomplice below:

Videos shared online appeared to show security officers confronting and arresting several individuals during the disturbance.

Police yet to announce Okatakyie Afrifa's charges

The specific charges against Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah and the other detainees were not immediately known at the time of reporting.

The police are yet to issue a comprehensive official statement explaining what triggered the disturbances, the number of people arrested and whether any weapons or prohibited materials were retrieved from the suspects.

The detainee’s statement remains an allegation and is expected to form part of investigations into the incident. It is unclear whether Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has responded to the man’s claims.

Authorities are expected to question the arrested individuals and review available footage to establish what happened before and during the disruption at the election centre.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags a law certificate at the University of Connecticut (UConn) in the US. Image credit: okatakyieafrifamensah/Instagram, Abusuafour TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Okatakyie Afrifa graduated in the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Firebrand journalist and political commentator Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has completed his law studies in the United States.

A viral video shared by Abusuafour TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, captured the broadcaster's graduation ceremony, where a large entourage of supporters clad in rich kente and traditional chieftaincy regalia cheered him on.

Afrifa-Mensah pursued his Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the prestigious University of Connecticut (UConn) after securing an academic scholarship in late 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh