A prophecy by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President targeting NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye has resurfaced on social media

Karma President claimed Aboagye had been 'shot in the spiritual realm,' warning the politician to pay attention to his paternal family

The video re-emerged days after a High Court allowed EOCO to freeze Miracles Aboagye's bank accounts and landed properties

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An old prophecy by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President concerning NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye has resurfaced on social media following the politician's recent legal setback, sparking fresh discussions among Ghanaians.

Old Karma President's prophecy on Dennis Miracles Aboagye resurfaces after a legal setback. Image credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

In the resurfaced video, Karma President claimed he had received a spiritual revelation concerning Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

According to the spiritualist, the NPP communicator needed to pay close attention to spiritualities relating to his paternal family.

He further alleged that Aboagye had been "shot in the spiritual realm," claiming that the supposed attack could manifest physically through embarrassment, struggles, and the emergence of bad news.

Karma President urged the politician to take immediate spiritual action, warning that ignoring the message could have serious consequences.

"The NPP member, Miracles Aboagye, should spiritually pay attention to his paternal family because he has been shot in the realm, and it manifests physically; it brings embarrassment, struggles and bad news. He should take immediate action," he said.

"If something happens to him, the NPP and his fans will be heartbroken, so he should be careful," he added.

The prophecy has resurfaced just days after Dennis Miracles Aboagye suffered a legal setback in court.

A High Court recently upheld an application by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze several of his bank accounts and landed properties as investigations into alleged financial and procurement irregularities continue.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below.

EOCO declares businessman wanted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Economic and Organised Crime Office declared businessman Joseph Owusu Badu wanted over alleged investment fraud, sparking jubilation online.

The EOCO urged anyone with information on the alleged fugitive, who is a social media 'big boy', to contact its head office or the nearest police station.

Social media users alleged that Badu, who portrayed a rich lifestyle online, had defrauded multiple Ghanaians through scams and schemes for years

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Source: YEN.com.gh