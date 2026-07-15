Police have re-arrested media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah after he was released by the Mampong District Court

Afrifa-Mensah and another suspect, Osman Awuni, were initially arrested for allegedly causing disturbances during the NPP constituency election

He was subsequently hospitalised and received medical attention under police guard after sustaining injuries during the incident

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has reportedly re-arrested media personality Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah and his associates after a Mampong district court discharged them, with the broadcaster now hospitalised following an incident at an intra-party election on July 12, 2026.

According to a police statement, Afrifa-Mensah is currently admitted at Mampong Government Hospital under police guard.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah reportedly re-arrested after the Mampong court released him. Photo credit: Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A second individual, Osman Awuni, 44, is also receiving medical attention at the same facility following the disturbances.

What Afrifa-Mensah allegedly did at Wiamoase

The incident occurred during the New Patriotic Party's Ejura Sekyedumase East Constituency executive elections at Wiamoase.

Police said Afrifa-Mensah arrived at the SDA Church polling station at around 7:45 a.m. leading a group of approximately 30 men.

When security personnel sought to understand why such a large group had assembled at the venue, the men became aggressive.

Officers were assaulted and electoral materials at the location were overturned during the confrontation.

Afrifa-Mensah was arrested along with six others, though the majority of those in the group fled the scene before police could detain them. Efforts to locate the remaining individuals are ongoing.

During questioning, Afrifa-Mensah told investigators that some of his supporters had been barred from participating in the electoral process, and that he had secured an interlocutory injunction to halt the elections.

The Command, however, stated that neither the police nor the Electoral Commission had received any court order or directive to that effect at the time of the incident.

Read the Facebook post below:

Afrifa-Mensah's medical condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was reportedly taken to a hospital after sustaining a large wound to his head during the election-centre disturbances.

The media personality was transferred in police custody from Mampong to Kumasi for an X-ray and MRI scan to assess the extent of his injury.

Trending footage showed Afrifa-Mensah being moved from an ambulance into a hospital, although the results of the examinations were not released.

Source: YEN.com.gh