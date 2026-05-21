The High Court in Accra has granted NPP Bono Regional Chairman Abronye DC GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties

The prosecution, led by the Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, did not oppose the bail application

He has been ordered to report to the CID fortnightly, surrender his travel documents, and seek permission before travelling abroad

The High Court in Accra has admitted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, to bail after his earlier remand in custody over allegations of false publication.

He had been brought before the court on a bail application pending trial following his arraignment.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has been granted GH¢100K bail. Photo credit: Kwame Baffoe/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Citinewsroom, his legal team was led by former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, with former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame also part of the defence team.

“We move in terms of the motion paper and pray that the applicant be granted bail pending trial,” counsel for the applicant submitted," his lawyers pleaded during the hearing on the case on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The state, represented by Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, informed the court that the Republic was not opposing the bail request.

With no objection from the prosecution, the court proceeded to consider the application and subsequently granted bail.

Bail terms and conditions outlined

The court fixed Abronye DC’s bail at GH¢100,000, backed by two sureties.

As part of the conditions, he has been directed to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service every two weeks.

He is also required to surrender all travel documents and is prohibited from leaving the jurisdiction without prior approval from the Registrar of the court.

His earlier remand into custody triggered reactions from sections of the NPP and some legal commentators, who argued that the move raised concerns about the protection of constitutional rights and due process.

Why Circuit Court initially denied Abronye bail

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Circuit Court 9 had refused bail for Abronye DC and ordered his remand into custody.

The court ruled that there were reasonable grounds to believe he could commit further offences if released.

Source: YEN.com.gh