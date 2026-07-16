The Accra Circuit Court sentenced TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison on July 16, 2026

Alhassan pleaded guilty to offensive conduct and publication of false news against President John Dramani Mahama

She had shared videos claiming, without evidence, that Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to win the 2024 elections

Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been handed a one-year prison sentence by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news.

TikToker Camilla Alhassan Jailed 1 Year for False Ritual Claims Against Mahama

Source: UGC

The court convicted her over videos she posted alleging that President John Dramani Mahama sacrificed 32 cows as part of ritual activities to secure victory in the 2024 general elections — claims she made without any supporting evidence.

A video capturing Alhassan being escorted from the court premises under heavy police security was shared on Facebook by GHBRIANTV on July 16, 2026, drawing widespread attention across social media.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the court's sentence for TikToker Camilla Alhassan over her false ritual claims against Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama.

Reactions to Camilla Alhassan's sentencing

The sentencing sparked a lively debate online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the consequences of spreading unverified claims on digital platforms.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

Benny Flexx wrote:

"Asem mp3nipa."

Charles Ibeto commented:

"He who alleges must provide proof; she intended to allege and receive Bawumia's recognition as usual."

Robert Nii Clottey stated:

"No demo for her. Hmmm."

Maccabee Epire added:

"Let's use the internet wisely; internet don't forget."

Yaw Cantaata wrote:

"Kelvin Taylor in my mind. What didn't he say in opposition?"

Court halts order to restore GN Savings licence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Supreme Court has placed the Court of Appeal's ruling on the restoration of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited's operating licence on hold, pending the outcome of an appeal lodged by the Bank of Ghana.

The development was disclosed in a news card shared on Instagram by TV3 Ghana on Thursday, July 14, 2026.

The Court of Appeal had, on May 21, 2026, unanimously overturned the decision to revoke the licence of GN Savings and Loans, a financial institution owned by Ghanaian businessman and politician Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum.

Source: YEN.com.gh