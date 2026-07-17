The Nsuta Circuit Court has reportedly ordered Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah to appear personally before it despite claims that he is receiving treatment for injuries

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah’s lawyers were present to represent him, but the court reportedly maintained that the accused person’s physical appearance was necessary

The media personality was arrested following disturbances at the NPP constituency executive elections in Afigya Sekyere East and later received medical attention

Media personality and New Patriotic Party activist Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has reportedly been ordered to appear personally before the Nsuta Circuit Court despite concerns about his health.

Injured Okatakyie Afrifa appears in court in an emotional state. Image credit: Okatakyie Afrifa, Dek360 Ghana

Source: Instagram

The court’s directive comes after Afrifa-Mensah reportedly sustained injuries during disturbances at the NPP’s Afigya Sekyere East Constituency executive elections.

A trending video showed the political commentator lying on a stretcher inside an ambulance while wearing a neck brace.

He appeared to be receiving assistance from medical personnel and other officials before his expected court appearance.

According to a report accompanying the footage, Afrifa-Mensah’s legal counsel appeared before the court on his behalf and informed it about his condition.

However, the court reportedly maintained that his physical presence was required for proceedings to continue.

Okatakyie Afrifa’s presence demanded

The Nsuta Circuit Court reportedly explained that the nature of the case required Afrifa-Mensah to appear personally as one of the accused persons.

His lawyers’ presence was therefore not considered enough to replace his attendance, despite reports that he was still receiving medical care.

The directive has attracted attention online, with some social media users expressing concern about Afrifa-Mensah’s condition.

Others argued that the legal process must continue while the court considers any medical information presented by his lawyers.

No official medical report detailing the full extent of his injuries or confirming whether he was fit to appear in court had been made public at the time of reporting.

Afrifa-Mensah was arrested after disturbances disrupted voting during the NPP constituency executive elections in Afigya Sekyere East on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Reports indicated that police intervened after confusion broke out at the voting centre, leading to the arrest of Afrifa-Mensah and several others.

Okatakyie taken to court in an ambulance

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was later seen being transported to the Nsuta Circuit Court in an ambulance despite his reported injuries.

Footage from the scene showed the media personality wearing a bandage around his injured head as he was assisted out of the ambulance.

Watch the Facebook video of Okatakyie Afrifa being taken to court below:

He appeared to be in visible pain and walked with a limp while being escorted towards the court premises.

His movement appeared difficult, with officials and medical personnel staying close to him as he made his way into the building for the proceedings.

The video has sparked further concern online, with many people questioning whether Afrifa-Mensah was medically fit to appear before the court in person.

The case continues to generate widespread interest because of his condition, the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the disturbances that occurred at the election centre.

Source: YEN.com.gh