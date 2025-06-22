Football remains one of the most lucrative sports globally, despite the relatively short span of a player’s career

To compensate for this limited time, professional footballers are often rewarded with substantial earnings

Former Ghanaian stars such as Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have used their wealth to build luxurious homes where they now live in comfort

Several former Ghanaian footballers have remained successful even after hanging up their boots.

They now enjoy life in the luxurious mansions they built with the wealth earned during their playing days.

Ghana's football stars own some of the plushest houses in th country

YEN.com.gh highlights four Ghanaian football legends who are still living large today.

1. Fatau Dauda's house at East Legon Hills

Fatau Dauda, once the dependable goalkeeper for the Black Stars, seems to have turned his modest football career into a remarkable success story.

A look inside his luxurious home in Accra reveals an impressive residence complete with high-end furnishings and sleek, expensive cars.

His property could easily rival the lavish mansions of some of Europe’s top footballers, showcasing the rewards of his years in professional football.

The property is located in the emerging area of East Legon Hills.

2. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's mansion at East Legon

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, a former Ghanaian midfielder, is widely regarded as one of the richest retired footballers in the country today, thanks to the numerous properties he has acquired over the years.

Badu resides in an impressive estate located in the upscale neighbourhood of East Legon in Accra, where his home boasts modern features and a garage filled with luxury vehicles.

His wealth is a reflection of his successful football career, which began with his debut at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010, when Ghana finished as runners-up to Egypt.

He also featured in the 2012 and 2013 editions of the tournament, helping the Black Stars secure two fourth-place finishes.

His achievements on the pitch have clearly translated into lasting success off it.

3. Stephen Appiah's mansion in Accra

Stephen Appiah, former captain of the Ghana Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, began his rise with Ghana’s U-17 team at the 1995 FIFA World Cup.

The iconic midfielder enjoyed a successful career in Europe, playing for top clubs like Juventus, Udinese, Brescia, and Fenerbahçe.

His football success brought him great wealth, allowing him to acquire luxurious cars and stunning homes, including a beautiful mansion in East Legon where he resides with his wife, Hannah.

4. Asamoah Gyan's mansion at McCarthy Hill

Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Black Stars, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s richest footballers.

During his time in the UAE Pro League, he earned a staggering $200,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

In 2015, Gyan made headlines by purchasing a luxurious $3 million mansion in McCarthy Hill, Accra.

Named La Basilica De Baby Jet, the estate includes a gym, café, pub, movie theatre, snooker bar, automated garage, and other lavish features that reflect his immense wealth.

5. Nii Odartey Lamptey's East Legon

Ghanaian football legend Nii Odartey Lamptey was involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife over ownership of his East Legon home.

The dispute attracted public attention, and the case was taken to an Accra High Court.

The court ultimately ruled in Lamptey’s favour, granting him full custody of the luxurious property after a lengthy legal tussle.

6. Sammy Kuffour's East Legon mansion

Sammy Kuffour, a former Black Stars defender and FC Bayern Munich legend, lives a luxurious lifestyle with an impressive home and a fleet of high-end vehicles.

He began his career with Ghana’s U-17 team before moving to Europe at just 15, signing for Italian side Torino F.C. after a stint with King Faisal.

In 1993, Kuffour joined Bayern Munich and, following a loan spell with FC Nürnberg, broke into the first team.

His powerful performances and commitment on the pitch earned him a lasting legacy at the German club, where he became one of Africa’s most respected and accomplished footballers.

7. John Paintsil's house

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil was one of Ghana’s most well-known footballers during his playing career.

Spanning over 17 years from 1999 to 2016, he featured for top clubs including West Ham, Fulham, and Leicester City in England, as well as Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.

Today, he resides in a luxurious mansion in Accra with his wife and their three children.

