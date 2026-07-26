Sara Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah Duffey, were found dead with gunshot wounds at her Owasso, Oklahoma home on July 23

A child inside the home placed the 911 call that brought officers to the scene, with a family member later pointing to Duffey

Less than two weeks before her death, Gilson posted a haunting TikTok referencing her estranged husband and alleged abuse

TikTok influencer Sara Gilson, 35, and her estranged husband Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey were found dead inside her home in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Thursday, July 23, each having sustained gunshot wounds.

TikToker Sarah Gilson shares an emotional last post on tiktok before her death. Photo source: sarahgilson

Source: Instagram

A child who was inside the property at the time of the incident placed the 911 call that directed officers to the scene.

A family member later told police that Duffey had allegedly forced his way into the home, shot Gilson, and then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities have not yet formally classified the deaths as a murder, and the investigation is continuing.

Court orders painted a troubled picture

Court records showed a deeply strained relationship between the two. Gilson had sought protective orders against Duffey on two occasions in 2021, and again in June 2026.

That most recent order had been extended and was due to remain in effect until 24 August, just weeks after her death.

Separate court documents also show that Duffey had been ordered to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from a local child and the child's home, an order also issued in June 2026.

TMZ reported that it had reached out to Duffey's attorney for comment but received no response.

Sara Gilson's last TikTok goes viral

The tragedy has intensified online following the resurfacing of a TikTok that Gilson posted fewer than two weeks before she was found dead. Drawing on the popular "Netflix documentary" trend, she wrote on screen:

"Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband, who I just found out she abused a child."

She paired the clip with a caption that read: "I wish I was joking."

The video gained widespread attention after news of her death broke, circulating rapidly across social media and drawing significant reaction from users who had followed her content.

Police in Owasso continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding both deaths.

Influencer and boyfriend found dead by roadside

YEN.com.gh also reported the tragic deaths of popular Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, whose bodies were discovered on a rural roadside in Bahia just days before a major festival Marcelli was set to host.

The community mourned not only the loss of a vibrant performer known for her captivating fire routines but also the profound impact on her young son, who is now without both parents.

Source: YEN.com.gh