TikTok Influencer Sara Gilson, 35, Found Dead Home After Chilling Last Post
- Sara Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah Duffey, were found dead with gunshot wounds at her Owasso, Oklahoma home on July 23
- A child inside the home placed the 911 call that brought officers to the scene, with a family member later pointing to Duffey
- Less than two weeks before her death, Gilson posted a haunting TikTok referencing her estranged husband and alleged abuse
TikTok influencer Sara Gilson, 35, and her estranged husband Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey were found dead inside her home in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Thursday, July 23, each having sustained gunshot wounds.
A child who was inside the property at the time of the incident placed the 911 call that directed officers to the scene.
A family member later told police that Duffey had allegedly forced his way into the home, shot Gilson, and then turned the gun on himself.
Authorities have not yet formally classified the deaths as a murder, and the investigation is continuing.
Court orders painted a troubled picture
Court records showed a deeply strained relationship between the two. Gilson had sought protective orders against Duffey on two occasions in 2021, and again in June 2026.
That most recent order had been extended and was due to remain in effect until 24 August, just weeks after her death.
Separate court documents also show that Duffey had been ordered to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from a local child and the child's home, an order also issued in June 2026.
TMZ reported that it had reached out to Duffey's attorney for comment but received no response.
Sara Gilson's last TikTok goes viral
The tragedy has intensified online following the resurfacing of a TikTok that Gilson posted fewer than two weeks before she was found dead. Drawing on the popular "Netflix documentary" trend, she wrote on screen:
"Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband, who I just found out she abused a child."
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She paired the clip with a caption that read: "I wish I was joking."
The video gained widespread attention after news of her death broke, circulating rapidly across social media and drawing significant reaction from users who had followed her content.
Police in Owasso continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding both deaths.
Influencer and boyfriend found dead by roadside
YEN.com.gh also reported the tragic deaths of popular Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, whose bodies were discovered on a rural roadside in Bahia just days before a major festival Marcelli was set to host.
The community mourned not only the loss of a vibrant performer known for her captivating fire routines but also the profound impact on her young son, who is now without both parents.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh