Apostle Kantanka Funeral: Adwoa Safo Rejects Brother's Claim Kufuor Visit Was About Reconciliation
- Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo pushed back against her brother's account of his meeting with ex-President Kufuor
- Adwoa Safo alleged her brother visited Kufuor to lobby for leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission, not to mend their rift
- The siblings remain at odds over funeral arrangements for their late father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka
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Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo has contradicted her brother Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's version of events surrounding his meeting with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, insisting the visit had nothing to do with reconciling their family dispute.
Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, July 28, Adwoa Safo said her brother used the engagement with the former president to solicit support for his bid to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission, rather than to restore peace between them.
The former MP said she had been open to reconnecting with her brother and believed their relationship was genuinely improving before matters took an unexpected turn.
"That date is from the palace": Adwoa Safo drags Asantehene into dispute over Apostle Kantanka funeral date
She said she had gone as far as contributing to the school fees of his children as a gesture of goodwill.
"I thought we were on that same scale where there was peace, where there was reconciliation, where there was reunion," she said.
She was unequivocal about the purpose of her brother's visit to Kufuor, stating:
"He went to President Kufuor not to seek reconciliation. He went to President Kufuor to talk to me to make him the leader of the church."
Adwoa Safo added that the question of who leads the Kristo Asafo Mission is not a decision she has the authority to make unilaterally, explaining that it must be guided by the wishes of church members and directives left by their late father before his death. She said she could not endorse Akofena's leadership ambitions in light of those instructions.
Funeral Arrangements Remain Contested
The sibling dispute has run alongside disagreements over the funeral of their father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.
Akofena, who currently holds the position of Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, had previously stated that he engaged multiple religious and traditional leaders in an effort to broker peace with his sister, framing the outreach to Kufuor as part of those broader reconciliation efforts.
Safo Akofena issues stern warning to Kristo Asafo members over Adwoa Safo's planned funeral for Kantanka
The Kristo Asafo Mission had also said it was not officially informed of any confirmed date for the funeral rites.
Adwoa Safo, however, maintained that the arrangements are settled, announcing that the funeral will commence on Thursday, July 30, with further rites to follow in the coming days.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.