Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly got into a physical altercation with a fellow inmate at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey

The 56-year-old music mogul was moved to solitary confinement immediately after prison staff broke up the fight

The incident could jeopardise Combs' early release, which was scheduled for February 2028 under good behaviour terms

Sean "Diddy" Combs has landed in solitary confinement at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey following a physical confrontation with another inmate, according to reports by TMZ this week.

New prison fight allegations put Diddy back in the spotlight. Credit: @diddy

Source: Getty Images

The altercation reportedly began after a fellow prisoner directed insults at the 56-year-old disgraced music mogul. Rather than ignoring the provocation, Combs responded physically.

Sources familiar with the incident claim the clash started with shoving before escalating into an exchange of punches, with insiders stating that Diddy "held his own" until prison staff intervened and separated the two men.

Combs was immediately placed in solitary confinement following the incident and could face further disciplinary consequences beyond that initial measure.

Fort Dix declines to discuss Diddy incident

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to provide specific details when contacted by the Mirror, stating:

"The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not disclose disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns."

Diddy is currently serving a four-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for pr*stitution.

He was acquitted on more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s*x tr*fficking, at the conclusion of his high-profile trial.

He had been expected to walk free in February 2028 under good behaviour provisions, but the prison brawl now places that timeline in jeopardy.

How Diddy ended up behind bars

The Bad Boy Records founder, a three-time Grammy winner celebrated for hits including I'll Be Missing You and Can't Nobody Hold Me Down, saw his public standing collapse rapidly after November 2023, when he settled a civil lawsuit brought by his former girlfriend Cassie.

That settlement opened the floodgates, with numerous additional accusers coming forward in the months that followed.

Homeland Security agents raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in September 2024 before he was arrested in New York.

Prosecutors contended that Combs had spent two decades leveraging his power and influence in the music industry to coerce and silence women. His legal team argued throughout the trial that all his relationships were entirely consensual.

Source: YEN.com.gh