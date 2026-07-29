Queen Nandi and Asnat from the Kubala Kingdom have drawn attention with new photos from a Ghana-themed room

The images come as the Kubala Kingdom continues to shift attention to Ghana after King Atehene’s deportation

The latest post has left many wondering what Queen Nandi and Asnat are planning next

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The self-styled Kubala Kingdom has stirred fresh reactions after Queen Nandi and Asnat appeared in a Ghana-themed office-like setting.

Kubala Kingdom shows off a big office with Mahama and other dignitaries on the wall. Image credit: The Southern Moorish Tribe

Source: UGC

The photos, which surfaced online, showed the two women inside a formal-looking room decorated with framed portraits, traditional pieces and official-style furniture.

Queen Nandi, the wife of Kubala King, was seen holding a symbolic staff while dressed in her usual Kubala-inspired attire.

Asnat, the group’s associate and handmaiden, was also captured in the room as the pair continued to promote the kingdom’s message online.

Queen Nandi, Asnat displayed mysterious office

What caught the attention of many viewers was the Ghanaian feel of the room. The background featured portraits described as those of Ghanaian political figures, including John Dramani Mahama, John Evans Atta Mills and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Check out the TikTok post of Kubala Kingdom below:

The setting immediately sparked discussion because it appeared to give the self-styled kingdom a more official, Ghana-focused look.

The images also come at a time when Queen Nandi and Asnat have been hinting at coming to Ghana to join King Atehene following his deportation from Scotland.

Kubala Kingdom eyes Ghana

Kubala King, known privately as Kofi Offeh, was deported from Scotland after his controversial attempt to establish the Kingdom of Kubala in a wooded area attracted attention from authorities.

Since his return to Ghana, he has continued sharing videos from a forest-like area, while Queen Nandi and Asnat have also remained active online with messages about the next phase of the kingdom.

Their latest photos have added another twist to the growing Kubala story, with many wondering whether the group is preparing to build a stronger presence in Ghana.

For now, the Ghana-themed room has left social media users talking as the Kubala Kingdom continues to push its next chapter.

Kubala King shared life in Sunyani forest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kubala King has drawn attention again after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani.

The latest clip comes after earlier posts showed him settling into a jungle-like environment following his deportation.

His forest lifestyle has sparked fresh conversations as many continue to watch the next stage of the 'Kubala Kingdom'.

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Source: YEN.com.gh