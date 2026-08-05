Lionel Messi donated €80,000 to help rebuild the wildfire-ravaged Sierra Oeste region

The area, located west of Madrid, was devastated by fires affecting over 27,000 hectares

Madrid's regional president publicly thanked the Argentine star for his generous gesture

Lionel Messi has donated €80,000 to support the reconstruction of Sierra Oeste, a rural mountain region west of Madrid that was devastated by recent wildfires.

Lionel Messi donates €80,000 to help rebuild the wildfire-hit Sierra Oeste region west of Madrid. Image credit: The Touchline/Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Source: Twitter

The Sierra Oeste, located less than an hour from the Spanish capital, was ravaged by blazes fuelled by heatwaves and prolonged dry spells, part of a wider wave of wildfires that swept across southern Europe in recent weeks.

The fires affected more than 27,000 hectares across 17 municipalities in the Community of Madrid, forcing the evacuation of over 55,000 residents, destroying 43 homes and badly damaging around 300 more.

Spain declared a national emergency as the fires threatened communities near Madrid and in the neighbouring province of Ávila.

Messi's €80,000 donation to Madrid's Sierra Oeste

The donation was announced by Madrid's regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on X on Monday, August 4, 2026.

According to reports, Lionel Messi's representatives proactively reached out to Madrid authorities to coordinate the contribution, which will go directly toward rebuilding the affected municipalities.

Announcing the gesture, Ayuso wrote:

"Leo Messi has donated €80,000 for the reconstruction of Madrid's Sierra Oeste. I want to thank him and tell him that the people of Madrid hope to welcome him soon to give him the applause he deserves."

This is far from Messi's first high-profile charitable act.

The Argentine star has long supported causes through the Fundación Leo Messi and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, including a widely reported €1 million donation to a Barcelona hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His latest gesture comes just weeks after he led Argentina to the runners-up spot at the 2026 World Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final after extra time.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso's X post thanking Messi for his kind gesture is below.

Messi's disputed Brazilian roots

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lionel Messi has Brazilian roots, as disclosed by a three-year investigation by Italian genealogy specialist Fiorenzo Santini.

Santini traced Messi's great-great-grandfather to San Severino Marche, Italy, who later emigrated to Brazil to work as a coffee farmer.

The study raised questions about whether Messi could ever have been eligible to represent Brazil at the international level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh