A secluded area on the Obuasi Sec/Tech campus has become the focus of fresh attention following the recent unrest

Viral footage showing police and residents gathered at the alleged location has raised more questions about what may have happened there

Authorities are yet to confirm the claims surrounding the spot as investigations continue to uncover the full truth

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A location where the headteacher of Obuasi Senior High Technical School allegedly buried something has emerged in a viral video amid investigations into the disturbances on campus.

Police search brings attention to alleged burial location at Obuasi Sec/Tech. Image credit: De Prince/TikTok & Safoa TV GH/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The footage shows several people, including individuals believed to be police officers, gathered in a bushy area reportedly located within or close to the school compound.

Part of the area appears to have been disturbed as those present inspect the alleged burial spot.

The video’s narrator, De Prince, claims that an item was retrieved from the location with the assistance of the Ghana Police Service.

However, the police have not officially confirmed what was allegedly found or established that the headteacher was responsible for placing anything there.

Allegation sparked campus unrest

The controversy reportedly began after a student claimed to have seen the headteacher’s vehicle near the school’s refuse dump late at night. The student allegedly raised an alarm, attracting others to the location.

The allegation quickly caused unrest among the students, who reportedly confronted and assaulted the headteacher before damaging parts of the school. Six students were subsequently arrested in connection with the disturbance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The injured headteacher was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack. Authorities have condemned the violence and warned that those found responsible would face the appropriate sanctions.

School closed amid investigations

Obuasi Senior High Technical School has since been closed indefinitely as authorities work to restore calm and establish what happened.

The viral footage has added another twist to the incident, but many of the claims circulating online remain unverified.

The Ministry of Education has directed the Ghana Education Service to conduct a full investigation into the violence and the allegations that triggered it.

Until the police release an official report, the alleged discovery and claims concerning the location should be treated cautiously rather than presented as facts.

Abandoned child gets Oheneni Adazoa emotional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of a young woman abandoning her bouncing baby right after birth had devastated Oheneni Adazoa, a popular broadcaster.

The mother of the baby had neglected the child and absconded because of her financial difficulties. Adazoa couldn't hide her emotions as she held the abandoned baby in her arms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh