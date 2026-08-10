An old video of the late NPP parliamentary hopeful for Asante Mampong, Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw, resurfaced online following reports of her passing

In the video, Beatrice claimed the sitting MP for Asante Mampong blocked her phone number after a disagreement over his age during an interview

The trending footage has sparked an outpouring of tributes and renewed discussions about political relationships within the constituency

A video of the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful for Asante Mampong Constituency, Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw, has re-emerged on social media following reports of her death, drawing emotional reactions from political observers and the public.

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw’s old video on how the sitting Asante Mampong MP blocked her resurfaces after her death. Image credit: Kessben TV

Source: Facebook

In the recording, Beatrice spoke candidly about an alleged falling-out with the sitting Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

She said the disagreement stemmed from remarks she made during an interview in which the MP's age came up.

What Beatrice said about the MP

Beatrice recounted that during the interview, she mentioned she believed the MP was 70 years old.

The comment apparently did not go down well with him, and he subsequently called her to correct the figure, insisting he was 68.

"Yes, he blocked me and the reason why is I think I did an interview and his age came up and I said, oh, I think he's 70," she said in the video.

She questioned why a two-year difference warranted such a response, adding:

"And I said, what's the difference between 70 and 68? It's two years. And then he cut the line."

Despite the friction, Beatrice was clear that she bore no ill will towards the MP and expressed regret if her words had offended.

"I want to say I'm sorry if you were hurt by the two years that I said you were 70, but we are all brothers and sisters within the party," she said.

The Instagram video of Beatrice Siaw is here.

Tributes pour in for Beatrice Siaw

The circulation of the video coincides with a period of mourning in Asante Mampong, where residents and NPP members have been paying tribute to Beatrice following news of her passing.

Many have remembered her for her political aspirations and her personality.

Social media users have shared their reflections on the footage.

Sika_mp3_roff wrote:

"Such a beautiful woman. Hmm."

User _geline_ added:

"She was such a pretty lady and so effortlessly funny. May she rest in peace."

Henry commented:

"When they offend you, forgive; life is too short to hold grudges."

Details of Beatrice Siaw's death emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi-based blogger By Grace TV shared details of what transpired in the lead-up to Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's death on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw, known as Nana Yaa, was a businesswoman, philanthropist and NPP Council of Patrons member aspiring to represent Asante Mampong.

The video documenting her final moments went viral on TikTok, drawing widespread grief and concern from Ghanaians over health and stress.

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Source: YEN.com.gh