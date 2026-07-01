The Bonney and Addo families announced the passing of Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo on Sunday, June 28, 2026

Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo was the mother of Lady Joy Otabil, wife of ICGC founder Pastor Mensa Otabil

She is survived by her husband, Mr J.S. Addo, former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, two daughters and seven grandchildren

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Lady Joy Otabil, wife of renowned Ghanaian pastor and International Central Gospel Church founder Mensa Otabil, has lost her mother, Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo (nee Bonney), who passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Pastor Mensa Otabil's wife, Mrs Joy Otabil, reportedly loses her mother, Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Image credit: MensaOtabil, ChristianVibesGh, DailyGraphic

Source: Facebook

The Bonney and Addo families broke the news through an obituary published in the Daily Graphic and shared by Graphic Online on Monday, June 29, 2026. According to the announcement:

"The Bonney and Addo families announce with deep sadness the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Evelyn Naa Otua Addo, who peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2026."

The family noted that details surrounding visitation and funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date.

More about Joy Otabil's mother Evelyn Addo

Mensa Otabil's mother-in-law, Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo, was known as the partner of Mr J.S. Addo, a distinguished Ghanaian economist and statesman who served as Governor of the Bank of Ghana between March 1983 and June 1987, and later sat on the Council of State.

Mr Addo is also a co-founder and former managing director of Prudential Bank Limited.

According to reports, Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo was his second wife, following the passing of his first wife, Mrs Ida Amatechoe Addo (nee Laryea).

She leaves behind two daughters, Lady Joy Otabil and Mrs Genevieve Naa-Aku Nettey, along with seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Below is a Facebook post announcing Lady Joy Otabil's mother's death.

The bereaved Lady Joy Otabil has been a central figure in the ministry of her husband, Pastor Mensa Otabil, who founded the International Central Gospel Church. The couple wed in 1986 and together have four children: Sompa, Nhyira, Yoofi, and Baaba Aseda.

She marked her 65th birthday in April, a few months before the painful passing of her mother.

YEN.com.gh extends its deepest condolences to Lady Joy Otabil, Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Addo family, and all who mourn the loss of Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo.

Below is a Facebook post of ICGC celebrating Mrs Joy Otabil on her 65th birthday.

Prominent NPP Women's Organiser Kate Gyamfua reportedly loses her beloved mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarko. Image credit: Sammi Awuku

Source: UGC

NPP women's organiser loses mother

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s women's organiser, Kate Gyamfua, reportedly lost her mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarko, on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Ghanaian blogger Akwatia TV claimed that she reportedly passed away in the afternoon of May 25 at her residence in Akyem Takrowase, in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The news of Kate Gyamfua's mother's death triggered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who expressed their deepest condolences and signalled solidarity with her on the loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh