Kwadwo Sheldon has addressed the ongoing dumsor problem currently facing Ghanaians, sending a strong message to President Mahama

In a viral video, the popular content creator stated that he is giving John Dramani Mahama a one-month deadline to fix the blackout issue

Kwadwo Sheldon's statement has sparked concerns, as many wondered what would happen should the dumsor persist after the set date

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Outspoken Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has caused a stir after he spoke about Ghana's dumsor issue.

Kwadwo Sheldon gives President John Dramani Mahama a one-month deadline to fix dumsor. Image credit: Kwadwo Sheldon, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, Kwadwo Sheldon stated that he was giving Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, a one-month deadline to fix the blackout issue, claiming he would massively criticise the NDC government if the problem persisted after the ultimatum date.

“We are being told the fire outbreak at Akosombo caused the dumsor issues, that is fine, but I am giving them four weeks, which is equivalent to one month to fix it, else all the security agencies might come for me because I will massively criticise the government and I don't care,” he said

“It seems the previous government couldn't buy new transformers for emergencies like this. I am a very patient man. So I will wait for them to fix the new ones, but I will go for everyone after one month, and they might hate me,” he added.

“It's like now the police are picking up the TikTokers who speak out, but they can't do anything even if they pick me up. After one day, I will be released, but unfortunately, my wife and children will suffer psychological trauma.”

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Sheldon speaking about dumsor is below:

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's dumsor statement

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Kwadwo Sheldon sent the message to John Dramani Mahama.

Sender wrote:

“Don’t sit there and criticise Mahama and its government, because when Nana Addo was in power, you were silent.”

Brain Mighty wrote:

“Fioko, you like talking too much?”

Kumasi Qur'an Hub wrote:

“Let me swallow my words and pass.”

King Arthur wrote:

“What can you do apart from talking?

Ghanaian innovator builds dumsor tracker app

Meanwhile, Kwabena, a product and visual designer and innovator, has developed an app for Ghanaians experiencing rampant power outages in their various communities.

The app, known as the Dumsor Tracker, is believed to help users to search their area to see their personal power outage schedule, get alerts before outages start, and report live status to their community.

Reportedly, users can also sync the schedule with their calendar and receive alerts of outages an hour before it happens.

The X post of the reported dumsor tracker is below:

The Electricity Company of Ghana breaks the silence on the recent power supply issues. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

ECG boss issues update on dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana commented on the recent dumsor issue.

Speaking at a press conference on April 20, the company's manager, Kwame Kpekpena, apologised to Ghanaians over the power cuts.

They assured the public that steps were being taken to resolve the reliability challenges facing the power distribution system.

Source: YEN.com.gh