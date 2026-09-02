Emmanuel Samani, award-winning Joy News Prime anchor and medical laboratory scientist, declared his intention to contest the GAMLS General Secretary position

Samani is combining nearly a decade of laboratory experience with a background in broadcast journalism and health communication to anchor his campaign

The journalist's public declaration has sparked reactions from his friends and colleagues who threw their support behind him ahead of the elections

Joy News Prime anchor Emmanuel Samani has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of General Secretary of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), announcing his candidacy for the 2026 to 2028 term on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Joy News Prime anchor Emmanuel Samani declares his bid to contest the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) general secretary role. Photo source: Emmanuel Samani

Source: Facebook

The award-winning media personality, who has built a reputation as one of Ghana's recognisable broadcast voices, is contesting on a platform of Visibility, Influence, and Impact.

His candidacy centres on three core areas: the welfare of members, elevating the profession's public standing, and strengthening its influence in healthcare decision-making across the country.

Samani's case for GAMLS General Secretary role

What makes Samani's bid for the top role at the GAMLS role distinctive is the combination of skills he is bringing to the race.

A medical laboratory scientist by training, he spent close to a decade working at the bench before carving out a parallel career in broadcast journalism and health communication.

The Joy News anchor argues that the General Secretary's office is fundamentally about communication, coordination, and follow-through, and that his background positions him to run it effectively.

In his declaration, he made clear his ambitions extend beyond administrative duties, stating his intention to serve members "from the teaching hospitals to the district laboratories upcountry."

The 2025 Banki-moon scholar and 2024 BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee's campaign slogan capture the frustration many medical laboratory scientists share about being central to patient care yet under-represented in professional and policy conversations.

"We cannot be indispensable in the clinical setting and invisible at the table," he wrote in his declaration post.

Voting at the GAMLS National Congress is scheduled for soon, with polls open from morning to the evening.

The Facebook post of Emmanuel Samani's full declaration is below:

Reactions to Emmanuel Samani's GAMLS candidacy

The announcement drew warm responses from colleagues, friends, and supporters across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Ayi Sha Habi wrote:

"Wow. You are a winner already, Mani. Congratulations in advance. Super proud of you 🥰😍🫶🏾."

Abubakari Razak said:

"Wishing you success. We are definitely rooting for you 🙌."

Nii Akpor Lartey added:

"We dey your back Snr Emmanuel Samani."

Samuel Kojo Brace hints at parliamentary bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samuel Kojo Brace, a popular Joy News presenter, who sparked speculation about a possible move into Ghanaian politics.

As he hinted at a parliamentary bid for the Ahanta West seat, his social media activity raised eyebrows and intensified discussions about the intersection of journalism and politics in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh