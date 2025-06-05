A young man who was a military officer in Ghana has ditched the service to join the US Army after relocating abroad

The young man, identified as Kwaku Raymond Boateng, served in the Ghana Police Service for close to two decades before seeking a new challenge

He shared an emotional testimony about his transition from the Ghanaian Army to the US Army on social media

Ghanaian soldier, Kwaku Raymond, known for his viral TikTok content, has announced his entry into the US Army.

On June 4, 2025, the viral soldier shared his milestone with the US Army on his widely followed TikTok account, EchoLima.

Raymond, who was enlisted in the Ghana Army in 2005, served for nearly two decades before resigning and relocating to the United States.

Speaking about his new chapter with the US Army, Kwaku Raymond, often referred to as the celebrity soldier, shared his emotional testimony online, saying,

"20 years ago(2005)| I was enlisted into the Ghana Army, and after 19 years 4 months, I resigned and relocated to the United States and joined the US Army(2025). God bless America and the American Army for giving me this opportunity and a better life. I am a warrior and a member of a team."

In an interview last year, the renowned Ghanaian soldier who had scored several viral moments with his impeccable military uniform and moments established that he resigned honourably and received the blessings from his higher-ups.

Scores of Raymond's Ghanaian fans thronged the comments section to hail him on his new role.

Kwaku Raymond's milestone intrigues fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaian sin reaction to Kwaku Raymond's transition from the Ghanaian army to the US Army.

@Frank4391044882 said:

"See how he looked in the ghana military uniform- just for fashion parade with all the many unnecessary things on him with no war to fight but just to terrorize civilians. And compare to the US military uniform - simple , plain , they mean business - no child’s play."

@Gh_Becks shared:

"I’m pretty sure the other country won’t allow this if it was vice versa. Nobody will take their military intel to another force."

BRYSONHELSON remarked:

The comic side of him will make you start laughing at the sight of him. Used to play basketball with him at berma camp, great guy by all standards

@ssrook_e wrote:

Wait, he go carry wonna military intel all go???

@_Roofman2131gh commented:

"This shouldn’t be allowed, one should be allowed to serve only one country’s military service,but bro found a way that works for him and we wish him well,in other countries he’ll be deemed a traitor for switching allegiance and would not be allowed to step foot in Ghana but we low key get why he switched. For his future and family’s future."

Policeman relocates to join the US army

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man enlisted in the US Army after ditching the Ghana Police Service for a better life abroad.

The young man, identified on his socials as Kobby Kay, served as an officer in the Ghana Police Service for a couple of years before quitting to seek greener pastures in the US.

