Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing a demanding 10-week military training programme

Inspired by his late father, Momodu dedicated his military achievement to family, friends, and supporters

Fans and colleagues, including Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Sonia Uche, have congratulated him

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Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has announced that he has enlisted in the United States Army after completing a 10-week military training programme.

The actor, who lives in Los Angeles, California, shared the news on his official Instagram page, describing the experience as one of the most physically and mentally demanding periods of his life.

Momodu said the intensive training required him to spend 10 weeks without communication while enduring rigorous drills designed to test his resilience and discipline.

Nadia Buari and others congratulate actor Joseph Momodu as he enlists in the US Army. Photo source: @josephmomodu

Source: Instagram

"From inception, I have always believed in achievements earned through merit, which is why I constantly push myself beyond limits," he wrote. "There were moments of doubt and times I questioned myself, 'Who send me message sef?' But I never lost sight of the finish line."

According to the actor, the programme transformed him from a civilian into a soldier after weeks of demanding physical exercises, fatigue, harsh weather conditions and limited rest.

Momodu said his decision to join the U.S. Army was also inspired by his late father, who served in the Nigerian Police Force before his death 20 years ago.

"Twenty years after his passing, I picked up the baton where he left off in the Nigerian Police Force and carried it forward by getting enlisted into the United States Army," he said.

The actor also disclosed his official military designation as Specialist (SPC) J.A. Momodu of the 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3-10, 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He dedicated the achievement to his late father, the Royal Family of Oba Momodu II of the Avyuele Clan in Agbede, Edo State, and thanked his social media manager, friends, supporters and the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Burbank, California, for supporting him throughout the process.

See Joseph Momodu's Instagram post below:

Joseph Momodu has been acting for over 10 years now. One of his most recent works is Married to a Mirage, a film which features actress Nadia Buari.

See excerpts of the movie on Instagram below:

Reactions to Joseph Momodu's US Army career

Momodu's announcement has attracted congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, many of whom praised his commitment to pursuing a new career while continuing his journey in the entertainment industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Sonia Uche, and others below.

iamnadiabuari said:

"My baby made it.💃🏼. Congrats boo."

sonia_uche said:

"We’re relocating, finally! Congratulations Muddy 🙌🎊🎉"

jackieappiah said:

"Wow congratulations."

hadizabubakar_ said:

"EKEYOME 👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥 HUGE CONGRATULATIONS BROZAAAY 😍😍 TOO LITTY 🔥❤️I’M SO PROUD OF YOU 😍😍."

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Big big congratulations MOH💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

Actor Benedict Johnson is critically ill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the serious health challenges faced by veteran Nollywood actor Benedict Johnson, who is currently hospitalised and in need of surgery.

With widespread speculation online, fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages of support, demonstrating their deep concern for the beloved actor's well-being.

Source: YEN.com.gh