Silky-voiced singer KiDi says he would not want to talk about his mate Kuami Eugene any longer

He said doing so has always resulted in argument and tension between them

KiDi said some fans of Kuami Eugene have attacked him because they think he is envious of his label mate

Young Ghanaian musician and super hitmaker, KiDi, has vowed never to talk about his label mate, Kuami Eugene, any longer.

KiDi says he took this decision in order to avert friction between him and his colleague.

This is gathered in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com.

KiDi reportedly made this comment when he appeared as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz programme hosted by Abeikua Santana.

According to him, anytime he speaks about Kuami Eugene, he gets offended and this causes confusion and internal wrangling at Lynx Entertainment.

KiDi went ahead to blame the media for this, claiming that his words are twisted anytime he speaks about his colleague, making him appear as a bad person.

He was reported to have added that some fans of Kuami Eugene attacked him recently over claims that he was jealous of their rockstar.

Kuami Eugene "doesn't know how to talk"

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, KiDi said that Kuami Eugene does not know how to talk, meaning that he is rude.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, KiDi said Kuami Eugene is a cool guy but the issue he has with him is the way and manner in which he speaks.

He added, however, that Kuami Eugene is confident and has a ‘say it all’ attitude, and that is what he admires about him.

