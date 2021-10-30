Police arrest driver captured in viral video urinating on the road

A driver captured in a viral video urinating on the street is in police custody

The sprinter bus driver in a video insulted a media personality for calling him out

It is an offence to urinate on the streets of Accra

Police in Accra has arrested the driver of a yellow sprinter bus with registration number GN 3073-14, seen in a viral video urinating in the middle of the road.

The driver is currently in custody at Tesano police station.

His arrest comes three days after his action was posted on social media by the Managing Director of Accra-based Citi FM/TV, Samuel Attah Mensah. The Police have recently cracked down on lawless activities across the country.

Less than a week ago, a 28-year-old man named Kofi Buckman was arrested for driving recklessly at Opeibea in the Greater Accra Region.

Kofi Buckman was captured in a viral video dangerously driving a grey Mercedes Benz at the Airport junction off the 37- Legon road.

He was filmed drifting perilously under a traffic light that had signaled motorists to stop on Saturday, October 23.

He was subsequently released on bail but failed to make a court appearance on Monday, October 25, due to his medical condition.

