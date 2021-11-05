Fella Makafui has proven with a childhood photo that time changes and nobody knows tomorrow

She was in primary school and took the photo with some of her mates

The photo speaks volumes of the hard work Fella has put through to get to where she is today

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has got fans talking with a childhood photo of hers that has surfaced online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Ghgossip_hq, Fella is seen in the company of her friends, all wearing their school uniforms.

She appeared to be tiny with a quiet face.

Just like any other pupil, Fella is seen in her bag clutched at her back, and wearing black shoes with a pair of socks.

Reaction

The photo has attracted the attention of some social media users and they have reacted to it.

Some talked about her shoes using shoe emojis, while others simply screamed her name.

Delstitch Exclusive, for instance, observed that Fella’s beauty started right from her childhood:

delstitchexclusive: “So Makafui beauty starts right from her childhood.”

Maud couldn’t keep calm over Fella’s shoes when she wrote in the Akan language:

maud_dianne: “Hw3 ne shoe bi.”

Massive transformation

Fella Makafui, is, without any doubt, one of the biggest female entertainers in the country even though she burst onto the showbiz scene, not long ago.

After her starring role in the hit YOLO television series, she has garnered a lot of fans on social media and also established herself as a formidable brand.

Fella is now not only an entertainer but a family woman with one daughter in her almost two-year-old marriage with Medikal.

We published 11 of her old photos that will inspire you never to give up.

