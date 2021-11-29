Hajia Bintu has finally come out of her shell after no-makeup photos popped up

Fans reacted with shock to how unrecognisable she looked in no-makeup photo

Hajia has come out seeming unbothered in a video for the first time after no-makeup photo leaked

Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker, Hajia Bintu has made her first appearance in a video after her no-makeup photos made waves online and caused many stirs.

The social media sensation had her photo without her usual heavy makeups and filter leaked online by a blogger. She looked extremely different and unidentifiable in the leaked photo.

Many netizens took to social media to react to the photos with some getting hysterical with their comments and post on the photo leaked by the blogger.

The blogger,@hiz_sarpomaah made her post on Instagram with the caption:

“Instagram vs Reality. …..our heavily endowed Hajia Bintu was seen at Kokrobite without any sign of pregnancy (that Kokonsa na nu y3 false alarm ) Hajia Bintu kafra wai and continue to slay effortlessly.”

One fan reacted:

@trayvonsimeon: The two pictures clearly show you, 1.social media life. 2. The real life

In a new video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu is seen unbothered as she is seen cheerfully dancing and shaking her heavily endowed physique.

Rocking a sleeves yellow dress, Hajia Bintu makes prides herself in her original state as she flaunts her natural beauty without makeup.

Fans React as Photos of Hajia Bintu with No Make-up Hits Online

Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker and video vixen, Hajia Bintu has been the subject for many after new photos of her with no make-up popped up on social media.

Hajia Bintu has been less active on social media for a while which generated many pregnancy speculations in recent times.

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu is seen without her usual flawless makeup that cranks her beauty up in notches.

