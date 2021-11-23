No make-up photo of Hajia Bintu surfaces online

Hajia Bintu looks entirely different and unidentifiable in the no makeup photo

Netizens have taken to social media to react to the Tiktok star's photo

Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker and video vixen, Hajia Bintu has been the subject for many after new photos of her with no make-up pops up on social media.

Hajia bintu has been less active on social media for a while which generated many pregnancy speculations in recent times.

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu is seen without her usual flawless makeup that cranks her beauty up in notches.

Photos of female celebrities with no makeup photos is not a new thing. The issue with Hajia Bintu's case is that she looks entirely different and unrecognisable seated in a chair wearing her usual revealing outfits.

Unfortunately for the video vixen, the photo was leaked by an IG blogger with the handle @hiz_sarpomaah_official in her attempt to address her pregnancy rumours and captioned the photo:

“Instagram vs Reality. …..our heavily endowed Hajia Bintu was seen at Kokrobite without any sign of pregnancy (that Kokonsa na nu y3 false alarm ) Hajia Bintu kafra wai and continue to slay effortlessly.”

Reactions

Netizens have taken to social media to share their mixed reactions to the unsual photo.

@abbys_beauty_wears commented: I have also seen her in person and turned to be sure bcos the difference was clear... Please oooh, don't come n beat me wai.

@charlesyiadom : I know her in real life, she is more beautiful than doing makeup trust me.

@afia_face: Eiiiii i thought she is not well oo

@joeway88: Eiii is that really her? So all along, it was make-up and filters

@sawudlelabrake: Those laughing are just haters. Who feel happy to see the bad side of other. Be positive as a human.

@trayvonsimeon: The two pictures clearly show you, 1.social media life. 2. The real life

Hajia Bintu's throwback photo

Simialrly, the Tiktok star Hajia Bintu made headlines about a year ago after she shared throwback photo of her teenage days which was reported by YEN.com.gh.

The photos showed Hajia Bintu during her days as an innocent-looking young lady in senior high school. In one of the photos which are part of a slideshow, Hajia Bintu was seen wearing a school dress on what looks like the school's compound.

The slideshow also other old photos showing Hajia Bintu wearing a black dress, jeans among others before transitioning into some of her current photos.

