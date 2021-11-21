Sold Out: Stonebwoy shuts down O2 Academy in UK for Anloga Junction tour

Stonebwoy has kicked off his Anloga Junction Tour in the UK

The dancehall artist has sold out his first show at the O2 Academy Islington

The dancehall artist thrilled fans present at the 800 seater auditorium

Multiple award-winning dancehall act, Stonebwoy has kicked off his Anloga Junction Tour in UK at the O2 Academy, Islington and it was a total shutdown.

Stonebwoy sold out his first show on an excellent note with the 800 seater auditorium filled to the max as he exuberantly thrills patrons to his groundbreaking songs.

With an artist like Stonebwoy, we can always be assured of a hundred percent delivery in performances with his boundless energy and great control of the band.

Photos of Stonebwoy.source:twitter/@bhimnativesgh

Source: Twitter

It is indeed another proud moment for Ghanaians as many have taken to Twitter to share photos from the event as they congratulate the artist on the success of his first day.

Stonebwoy's tour, Anloga Junction tour is in celebration of his acclaimed fourth studio album – Anloga Junction. He is set to perform in theatres and venues across three cities in the UK.

The Nominate singer will be in Birmingham (Academy 3) on November 25, and Manchester (O2 Institute 3) on November 26.

The tour also features numerous acts from Amaria BB, DJ Justice, GhB2B, DJ Neptune, DJ Special, DJ Fiifi and more guest performances.

