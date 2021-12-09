Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has spoken on the trending DNA saga involving Joyce Blessing

She has alleged that the gospel singer was having affairs with other pastors behind her husband

Joyce Blessing's husband reportedly went for a DNA test on her blind side and it happened that some of their children are not his

Agradaa has urged Joyce Blessing to confess her sins and beg God for forgiveness

The trending news about gospel singer Joyce Blessing is that her husband, Dave, has gone to do a DNA test on her blind side.

According to the news making the rounds on other news sites, the husband found that one of their children is not for the husband.

While Ghanaians await confirmation from the husband, former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patricia Oduro, has waded into the controversy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa alleged that Joyce Blessings had been sleeping with some pastors she went to.

According to Agradaa, she knew a day like this would come when God would embarrass Joyce Blessing for being pretentious.

She described it as an abomination for one claiming to be a servant of God to be caught in such a scandal and advised the singer to get a pastor for deliverance.

She sent a strong admonition to church leaders never to engage Joyce Blessing in any activity unless she openly confesses her sins.

Agradaa also advised Joyce Blessings to hide in her room and cry to God for forgiveness rather than promoting her “I don’t care” lifestyle on social media.

YEN.com.gh is still following up on the Joyce Blessings DNA saga and will update our cherished readers when new information becomes available.

Joyce Blessing fight husband and family

In 2020, Joyce Blessing's marriage to her husband collapsed amid controversies and fights.

She was thus denied access to her children as her sister-in-law and her husband won’t allow her to have them in peace.

The minstrel was said to have gone to her sister-in-law’s house to pick up her children as her husband had earlier taken them to be cared for but they ended up fighting.

Security officers thronged the house following the situation.

