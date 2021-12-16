I believe Joyce Blessing is innocent - Kumchacha runs to defence of gospel act

Kumchacha has thrown his support behind embattled gospel singer, Joyce Blessing

The man of God indicated that he was of the firm conviction that local gospel songstress could not do all that had been said about her

Joyce Blessing's private life has come under a lot of public scrutiny after some allegations were made about her marriage

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei famed as Prophet Kumchacha has thrown his support behind local gospel songstress, Joyce Blessing.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha said he believed that Joyce Blessing was innocent of all the allegations levelled against her.

According to Kumchacha, he has known the ‘I Swerve' hitmaker for a while now and was of the firm belief that the rumours about her marriage were untrue.

Photos of Joyce Blessing and Kumchacha. Source: Instagram/unbreakablejb1, @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“I respect Joyce Blessing a lot. One cannot defend what is in someone’s mind but I kumchacha know Joyce to be someone who is not decorous. We can’t defend people for what they harbour in their minds but the Joyce I know is not like that", Prophet Kumchacha noted.

More support also came from the Head Pastor of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah popularly known as Computer Man in solidarity with the artiste.

Computer man stated that Joyce Blessing started seeking divorce a long time since she could not stand his womanizing habit.

"When she came with her husband, he left her under the guise of going to urinate and was later seen proposing to one of the girls who had come to church," Computer Man alleged.

Joyce Blessing: Gospel Singer Reveals she Married as a Virgin amid DNA saga

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that embattled gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has revealed that she married her ex-husband, Dave, when she was still a virgin.

According to the singer, she never dated any other man before her marriage, and at no point in her life did she date two men at the same time.

She was speaking in the wake of the DNA saga that has rocked her reputation after her husband allegedly found that one of their three children was not his child.

Source: Yen.com.gh