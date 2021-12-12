Asantewaa has been spotted in a new video showing off her husband

The lovely couple was seen spending some quality time together as they went out

Asantewaa has been in the news for a while now over her Tik Tok videos and relationship with her manager

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok star, Asantewaa, has warmed hearts on social media by finally flaunting her handsome husband in a new video making rounds.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Asantewaa and her husband appear to have gone out to spend some time together.

The couple seemed quite happy about their relationship and marriage as they beamed with smiles and hugged.

Husband of the well-known TikToker believed to be called Jeffrey Obiri Boahen was heard telling his wife something which made her smile coyishly in the video.

Asantewaa has come under a lot of criticism over the characters in her Tik Tok videos.

Chief among those who have come to be criticised along with Asantewaa is her manager believed to be called Cassius.

The duo have been spotted in many videos acting like they are lovers and end up touching each other 'almost intimately'.

Many have wondered why Asantewaa who is married would be seen playing such roles in videos and putting married women in bad light.

TikTok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has responded to critics of her relationship with her manager, Cassious.

Asantewaa has come under heavy bashing on social media in the past few days over videos of her and Cassious on social media.

The videos often show the 27-year-old and her manager playing roles like a couple including times in a swimming pool and other romantic scenes.

Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, gained online prominence during the Covid-19 lockdown when the use of TikTok became a fashion, garnering a huge following in less than a year.

Asantewaa born Martina Dwamena and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, exchanged vows in beautiful traditional and white wedding ceremonies at 23.

Although the social media star is popular online, there's little information about her husband's work and family.

