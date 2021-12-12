The husband of Tik Tok star Asantewaa has affirmed his love for his wife despite backlash she has received

In a new video sighted on social media, he was heard telling his wife how much he loved her

Asantewaa has been in the news following the mystery surrounding her relationship with her manager, Cassious

Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, the handsome husband of popular Tik Tok star, Asantewaa, has shamed his wife's critics by affirming her of his undying love in a video.

The new video making rounds on social media saw Asantewaa and her husband keeping each other company as they beamed with smiles.

They were hugging tightly and posing for the cameras as they stood inside what looked like an event center or restaurant.

While posing, Jeffery, Asantewaa's husband affirmed his love for his wife by inaudibly mentioning her name and adding: "I love you".

A close look at his lips clearly tell what he was saying to his dear wife.

Immediately he finished speaking, Asantewaa was seen blushing and started smiling as she hugged her husband even tighter.

Asantewaa has come under a lot of criticism following her relationship with her manager, Cassious.

Many have wondered about the kind of relationship she has with the manager as they rather appear to the public as a couple instead.

The words from Jeffrey Obiri Boahen would however silence all of his wife's critics and make a solid statement that he supports her in everything that she does.

