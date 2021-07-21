Afia Schwar has downplayed the money she received from the lady famously known as She Loves Stonebwoy

She stated that she spends double of what she received from Ayisha Modi on weed every week

The war of words between the two has led to a lot of revelation

Television host Afia Schwarzenegger claims she spends more than 5,000 cedis on 'weed' every week.

She asserted in a video posted online in response to a statement made by Ayisha Modi, known on Instagram as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' that she sent 2, 000 cedis to her (Afia) in their ongoing verbal war.

I spend more 5, 000 Cedis on weed every week; Afia Afia Schwar tells Ayisha Modi. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @she_loves_stonebwoyb

Modi stated that she supports Afia financially when she shared a screenshot of the money she sent to her (Afia.)

"Massa, let me tell you something, the money I spend on weed weekly is more than 5 000. Don't let any poor person deceive you. I give 2 000 Dollars to a friend, so I don't mind if you say you want to send me 2 000 cedis for my daughter's birthday," said Schwar in the video posted online.

"Instead of asking for money from you, I'd go to Despite or Kwaku Oteng instead. I have wealthy friends I can go to. 2 000 cedis can't pay for the weed I buy every week."

Watch Afia's response to Ayisha Modi below.

Background

Ayisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy shared screenshots of money she sent to Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Following their ongoing beef, Ayisha Modi proved that she has been sending Afia support once in a while. Therefore, she shared a screenshot of a transaction of GHC2,000 sent to Afia Schwar to make her case.

In a series of videos, Ayisha Modi alleged that Afia Schwar was leveraging her daughter, Pena, to take money from people.

Before releasing the screenshot, Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa claimed that the only time Ayisha Modi gave her money was during a party.

According to Schwar, she did not even spend the money but used it to prepare a surprise package for Ayisha on her birthday a few days ago.

Afia Schwar dared Ayisha Modi to release any information be it audio or screenshots she had on her.

