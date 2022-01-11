Experienced television presenter, Delay, has declared her relationship status amid rumours that she was dating singer Amerado

Delay says she is single, independent, and happy, as seen in a new tweet that has generated traction on social media

Many people have reacted to the tweet with many expressing concern for Amerado after they made headlines together recently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular media personality, Delay, has declared that she is single, independent, and happy, amid rumours and reports that she was dating young musician Amerado.

In a new tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Delay indirectly dispelled the rumours and reports that she was seeing Amerado at a time some people had said she was far older than the boy.

Delay is already known as an independent woman who owns a lot of businesses. However, people have often been confused about her relationship status.

A collage of Delay and Amerado. Photo credit: @delayghana @amerado_burner/Instagram

Source: Instagram

And by adding that she was happy, Delay was sending a clear message across that she was not bothered about not having any man in her life.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fans react to Delay’s tweet

Delay’s tweet has triggered massive reactions online with some feeling sorry for Amerado.

Others, however, had a few pieces of advice for her.

Andyy, for instance, commented that Amerado had been bounced:

Mr. CEO said he could not understand:

Ebenezer also explained in his own understanding:

Lawrence had an advice for Delay. He thinks she needs to marry because she is not growing any younger:

Raquel could also share Delay’s sentiments:

Baiden made a request of Delay:

More reactions came through over Delay’s post:

Delay breaks Amerado's heart

Earlier, the multiple award-winning TV star, Delay, poured cold water on the dating rumors between herself and 26-year-old rapper, Amerado.

In a new video published by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay was seen seated in a car when Amerado known in real life as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, approached her.

Source: YEN.com.gh