Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has narrated a spiritual story that he believes is the cause of his misfortunes

He said his mother initiated him into a popular shrine when he was just a baby and did not know anything

TT said he discovered this after his stepmother took him to a spiritual lady for prayers where this was disclosed

Tigara is a popular shrine in Ghana that people turn to for spiritual help, protection, healing, and many others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio who has now been tagged a “notorious beggar” has a new twist to his woes.

According to TT, as the actor is popularly known, it took his stepmother for him to trace the root of the woes he is experiencing now.

He said the stepmother took him to see a spiritual lady, who after praying for him, said that the actions his mother took years ago are the cause of his problems now.

Psalm Adjeteyfio during an interview with Delay. Photo credit: @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This is gathered in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Myjoyonline.com.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TT said following the revelation, she decided to go and seek answers from his mother who sounded very troubled when he asked him.

According to him, the mother made an exclamation in the Ga language that literally means: “Did I forget to thank them [the shrine] for what they helped you and I with?”

When you were a baby, I got you initiated in the Tigare shrine,” TT said the mother confessed to him.

TT has thus accused his mother of all the troubles he is going through now in his old age.

Tigare shrine is one of the most popular traditional shrines in Ghana. People resort to this shrine for protection, riches, healing, among others.

TT begs for help again after getting over 100K donation

TT has been trending in the news following audio of him begging for leftover food from MzGee's kitchen.

This comes after he was given an amount of GH50,000 cedis by vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, and GH40,000 from the Chief of Staf Frema Opare.

TT also got many donations from unknown people, and in less than a year, came back to beg again saying that his rent is expiring in September 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh