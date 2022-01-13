Popular actor of Taxi Driver fame, Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as TT, says he has 6 months to raise money to pay another rent

He received 50K from vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, and 40K from Chief of Staff Frema Opare, over rent issues in 2021

TT says he used the money for other equally important things and now he fears being homeless by September

The old actor is currently looking forward to a monthly allowance to enable him build his own house in one year

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has revealed that he has only six months to raise money to pay another rent.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor in a conversation with Okay FM, TT said his rent will be due by September 2022 and he would need help to renew it.

According to him, even though he got enough money to pay even more than a two-year rent, he decided to pay just one year following the government’s new directive.

That directive states that landlords should not take more than six months’ rent advanced.

TT indicated that the payment of rent has become problematic for him as he has no regular source of income.

According to him, he has bought a plot of land somewhere and that if the Greater Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, would honour his promise of giving him monthly allowances, he would purchase the needed materials to start building his own house.

In a spate of one year to two years, I should finish my own house if he [Henry Quartey’s] money would come as promised, TT said.

Audio of TT begging for left-over food from MzGee leaked

TT is currently trending following the leakage of an audio in which is he heard begging for left-over food from her kitchen.

Speaking on the issue, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, TT said that he was speaking figuratively and was not specifically asking MzGee for food.

He said he had a way of speaking to his close friends when things are hard for him financially and that was what he was saying to MzGee.

The veteran actor then went on to vouch for MzGee and said he was very doubtful of the fact that she would leak the audio to the public.

