Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has taken TikTok by storm as she joined Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah in a new hilarious video

The trio set the internet on fire with the side-cracking video which has them goofing and dancing on the set of Mcbrown's kitchen

Asantewaa and Jackline are both celebrated and popular TikTok stars who rose to fame with hilarious parodies on the app

Multiple award-winning actress and TV personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has lightened up fans with a hilarious TikTok video with Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah, very famous personalities on the app.

The TV host joined the TikTok stars, Asantewaa and Jackie in a side-cracking video which saw them goofing and dancing in it.

The video has generated a lot of laughter on social media amongst netizens and fans and has garnered tons of views on both Instagram and TikTok.

The video which was filmed on set of Nana Ama Mcbrown's cooking TV , Mcbrown's Kitchen and was shared by both Jackline and Asantewaa on their social media pages .

Who is Asantewaa

Asantewaa is an award-winning TikTok icon here in Ghana with the most following on the app. Born , Martina Dwamena, the beautiful social media sensation is a nurse by profession.

Asantewaa is happily married to the son of NPP guru - Mr Obiri Yeboah, who was a former MP, minister and now Deputy General Secretary of the NPP.

She won the Pulse Influencer Award winner, who emerged the TikTok Influencer of the year at the 2021 awards show.

Who is Jackline Mensah

Jackline Mensah was the first verified Ghanaian TikToker to hit 1 million followers. Jackline's numbers, both views and followers, escalated and gave her the right as a socialite who can now be described as a household name anytime TikTok is mentioned in Ghana.

Some social media reactions

@nanaama_kakraba

"My hearts in three pieces"

@_abenaboafoa_

"What a beautiful soul you have Nana Ama too much!"

@eve_khelly_

"3 in 1"

Source: YEN.com.gh