Ghanaian TV presenter , Serwaa Amihere, has caused an internet moment after calling real estate grandee, Cheddar, darling in a new video

The TV host was spotted in a video going viral call Cheddar darling and has generated lots of talks amongst fans and social media users

This happened at the launch of the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah's foundation called 'Hearts Wide Open'

Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, has got fans talking after she called Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar 'darling' at the launch of the 'Hearts Open Wide' foundation.

The video which has got many fans and social media users talking sees the journalist look overly excited after Cheddar walked into the auditorium and hugs him passionately.

This happened at the launch of the 'Hearts Open Wide' foundation by the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Serwaa Amihere and Cheddar. source:Instagram/@iamfreedom @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Serwaa looks elated at the arrival of the rich and famous, Cheddar, and asks on top of her lungs how he is doing after which she hugged and pulled him aside for photos.

"How are you doing my darling", she passionately with so much thrill."

Watch video here

Social media reactions

The video has generated a lot of social media reactions from fans and netizens on Instagram after popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, shared it.

@okyere_darko_manu commented:

"Get money ooo,yooo…See how the ladies the welcome cheddar"

@okyere_darko_manu reacted:

“How are you my darling”…I have to get money sharp sharp"

@rassallaadiposlanki commented:

"When you have money, you are a darling to the ladies in the block yor"

@jay4lows commented:

"Obi kunu nah “how are you my darling?” dier ad3n? Like he doesn’t have a darling already. Mtswww. Slay queens and money"

Source: YEN.com.gh