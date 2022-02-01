Social media was sent into a frenzy after a lady who was invited for a traditional marriage ceremony overshadowed the bride with her ethereal look

The outfit drama got netizens talking and bashing the guest for turning up more 'bridal' than the bride herself which she responded to

The bride has redeemed herself as she bounced back better and stronger with a more laudable and unique fashion statement at her white wedding

After inviting a very fashionable guest for an engagement, the Ghanaian bride was made to look like any other person as her guest stole the spotlight with a more ethereal bridal kente dress she score with fabulous hair and make-up.

Photos of the two surfaced online and got social media users confused as to which one of them was the bride as the invited guest went in for a more beautifully patterned elaborate Kente that outshined that of the bride.

The incidence generated a lot of conversations online as many netizens trolled the invited guest for standing out than the bride on her special day.

However, the Ghanaian has bride bounced back better and stronger with a more laudable and unique fashion statement at her wedding with jaw-dropping white gown.

She shutdown the her white wedding with a very elaborate wedding gown with a very voluminous and lengthy bridal trail. She looked entirely unique and obviously couldn't have had any competition, perhaps.

Interestingly, the lady the invited guest who stole the show was not sighted in any of the visuals trending online.

The bride obviously needed a whole army to help her with her bridal trail. Now that is how you annouce yourself as the bride.

2. She looked like divine and angelic in her wedding gown, you could literally feel her halo.

3. Our bride and her hubby obviously having the time of their live and we wish them a beautiful journey ahead.

Lady Accused of Dressing more than Bride on Wedding day Speaks in Video

The internet was set on flames over the weekend after a lady guest 'outshined' a bride on her traditional wedding ceremony with her ethereal and elegant bridal Kente look which generated tons of conversation on social media.

After being jabbed for her over-the-top look online, the beautiful lady has responded to critics in a new video.

