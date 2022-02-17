Actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has been criticised for the dress she chose for an event

It was the birthday party of Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Elfreda, which Fella attended with her husband Medikal

The exact colour of the dress, which falls between black or brown, is not shown in the video but some social media fashionistas say it is not the best

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has caused a stir with the dress she wore to the birthday party of Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Elfreda.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Fella and her husband Medikal are captured having fun and dancing happily at the birthday party.

YEN.com.gh’s eyes also captured currency notes spilled all over the floor where the couple were dancing.

A collage of Shatta Wale, and girlfriend, as well as Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella’s dress causes stir

Fella’s costume for the party, however, has not impressed some of her fans and they have reacted.

While some reacted with emojis to communicate how they feel, one lady by the username Yaa Bea Gh, asked what Fella was wearing.

yaabaegh_49: “What is she wearing.”

This is not the first time Fella Makafui has been criticised for her choice of attire.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, her dressing in a photo pulled massive reaction with one lady advising her not to combine Kente with African print.

This was the early days of Fella Makafui trying all she could do to get to the point of having the kind of fame she is enjoying today.

It was around the same time that Fella was accused of wearing a fake hip pad before getting her current stature.

Fella Makafui Screams as Medikal Gifts her Bundles of Cash on Valentine's day

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui got tongues wagging online with a jaw-dropping Valentine's gift she received from her husband, Medikal.

The duo joined the list of many love birds that haunted the lives of both single and broke couples on social media with plush Valentine's day surprises.

Fella Makafui was surprised with a romantic bouquet of expensive red roses but was struck more with the bundles of cash that was attached to the gift.

YEN.com.gh also published photos of what your favourite actress, including Jackie Appiah, Berla Mundi, wore on Valentine's Day.

