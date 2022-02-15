The 2022 Valentine’s Day saw many of our Ghanaian celebrities taking part with their extraordinary red dresses and gowns.

Whether short dresses or long gowns, the celebrities rocked their designs so well that they deserve all the accolades their fans showered on them.

Some of them also celebrated the day not just with photos but with the gifts they got from their husbands.

A collage of Zynnel Zuh, Jackie Appiah, and Berla Mundi. Photo credit: @zynnelzuh @jackieappiah @berlamundi/Instagram

It seems the celebration has spilled over to February 15 as some of the celebrities have released fresh photos to mark the day.

YEN.com.gh brings you photos and videos of how Jackie Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, Zynnel Zuh, Berla Mundi, Beverly Afaglo, and Nana Akua Addo celebrated the day:

1. Jackie Appiah: Jackie Appiah was simple as usual but stood out so well. She combined black and red:

2. Serwaa Amihere: Serwaa Amihere dazzled in her red dress. She is known to be a lover of red and so Valentine's Day must be a special day for her:

3. Berla Mundi: Berla grabbed the attention of her fans with her gorgeous gown. She could not even get more of herself:

4. Nana Akua Addo: White is the new red for actress Nana Akua Addo. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her white attire for 2022 Valentine:

5. Beverly Afaglo: Actress Beverly Afaglo was so emotional because her husband arranged a Valentine's Day surprise for her. She expressed how much she loves him with this kind gesture:

6. Zynnel Zuh: The fashion queen Zynnel Zuh was not left out. She rocked a dress designed with flowers and feathers:

Berla Mundi wins 2020 Valentine's Day with gorgeous gown

Meanwhile, popular television presenter, Berla Mundi, has been adjudged the best celebrity who rocked for the 2022 Valentine's Day celebration.

She stunned fans with her gorgeous red gown and that has got many people talking on social media.

Berla looked stylish and smashingly beautiful as she glowed in the gown fittingly made for her.

YEN.com.gh also published photos of dresses worn by other celebrities to mark the day, not forgetting Kumawood actor Lil Win who caused a stir with his photos.

Also trending is the video of a slay queen who was caught on camera when she was washing an old teddy bear to flaunt as Valentine's Day gift.

