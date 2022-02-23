Afrobeats singer Kelvynboy, known in private life as Kelvin Brown, was arrested on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, for allegedly assaulting his baby mama, Deborah Kponyi.

A GNA report sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that Kelvynboy was arraigned before court and subsequently remanded in prison custody.

Following the news of the singer's arrest, a lady claiming to be a friend of Kelvynboy's baby mama has popped up to taunt him.

Kelvynboy ditched baby mama to marry another woman

In a video that has been shared on Instagram page @nkonkonsa, the lady suggested that Kelvynboy was reaping the rewards of the bad treatment he meted out to her friend.

According to the lady, Kelvynboy ditched her friend after many years of dating which has produced children to marry another woman.

The lady claimed that Kelvynboy was arrested because she attacked Deborah over some chairs he bought for her to use to run a pub.

