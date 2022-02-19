Afrobeats singer Kelvynboy has been wowed by a plus-sized white woman as they met at an event

In a video, the lady was seen jamming to Kelvynboy's latest song, Down Flat, to the admiration of the many people around

Kelvynboy was so impressed with the white woman's show of love for his music that he went straight to hug her

A number of social media users who have come across the video have hailed the lady's dance moves

A beautiful white woman (obroni) became the toast of people at an entertainment centre as she jammed to Kelvynboy's latest song, Down Flat.

In a video YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix's Instagram page, the lady who is dressed in black and white is spotted on the floor with loads of guys surrounding her.

The yet-to-be-identified lady bent down a bit and made interesting gestures as Kelvynboy's song played in the background.

She showed a variety of dance moves to the admiration of all the people present. So good was the lady's dance moves that she got KelvynBoy, who was present at the spot, impressed. The singer went straight to the lady to exchange pleasantries with her and even hug her.

Watch the video below:

Kelvynboy's fans hail 'obroni' lady

The video has stirred loads of reactions from Kelvynboy's admirers. While many praised the white lady's dance skills, others praised the singer for releasing such a nice track.

@frema_________ said:

"She’s a whole mood asweargad… I love her whattt!❤️."

amk_aaron said:

"And my black slim sisters can’t even shake body to save their own lives ."

amacurvy_isfit said:

"This woman love the song waaaa."

chemys_lights said:

"Ohhhhhhh charle! Must be a nice feeling to see someone enjoy your hard work so much."

kojo_eraser said:

"Can’t imagine the feeling when your song is being played in a party you’re present and y’all jamming to it ."

Source: YEN.com.gh