Water Tank Falls on Lady Doing the #DropItChallenge, Funny Video Drops

A young lady's version of the #DropItChallenge has generated mixed reactions on social media

Of all places, the lady chose to do hers against an empty tank and was played by her friends; perhaps they were all in on it

This is the tank fell on the lady at the point she was about to stoop low, but she stood up like nothing happened and completed the challenge

The #DropItChallenge has seen a lot of weird, creative and hilarious entries, all for the gram and trend purposes.

A lady's #DropItChallenge stunt against an empty tank has sparked hilarious comments from netizens.

She fell while doing the challenge Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

The #DropItChallenge is a social media trend inspired by Beyonce's song Partition.

In a video from the incident shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady faced an empty tank as she jumped on the trending challenge.

She did the challenge on a fallen tank

As she made to stoop low, the tank fell on her, disrupting her intended move.

However, the lady got up from the fall immediately and did the challenge against the fallen tank.

It appeared the fall was orchestrated by one of her friends, and she may have had prior knowledge of it - this is as she didn't have the countenance of one surprised by the tank accident.

Social media reactions

@ad_eoye said:

"That wan run, she plan kill her nah why she run."

@posho_beads_fascinators said:

"To patch geepee tank de expensive,no break d tank."

@ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e said:

"If she break leg now, they will be disturbing us for "amarachi needs 1million to fix her legs, pls help."

@goodnesws_okon said:

"She come change step."

@official_janellee said:

"All for the gramwhat nonsense! Imagine she injured now or something! Ignorance."

@rick_grafix said:

"Mimicking is too much on Instagram… federal Govt have regulate it."

Grandpa acts like a lady as family wows social media with their version of the #DropItChallenge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported how a family of 5 jumped on the #DropItChallenge on social media.

A video shared by a member of the family of 5 on Instagram showed them doing the challenge in different areas of their house.

In all places they did it, they all faked being engrossed in one business or the other and then drop low as soon as the popular line in the song comes on.

The family members all managed to keep straight faces while maintaining funny poses during their performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh